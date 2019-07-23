Donald Trump Renews Attacks On AOC & ‘Squad’ Members, Says They Have ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

The president said only 11 percent of Americans are in favor of starting impeachment hearings, but it's unclear where he found that statistic.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed attacks on the four freshman congresswoman known as the “squad,” taking to Twitter to accuse the lawmakers of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The “squad” is a group of freshman Democrat congresswomen, which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“Gee, let’s impeach the President,” Trump tweeted, sarcastically, alongside a list of what he views as his achievements while in office, including the unemployment rate, stock market, and a reduction in taxes and regulations.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome” is a derogatory term the president and his supporters often accuse liberals of having, which includes opposition to anything and everything the president does, per CNN.

The president cited a poll that stated 11 percent supported starting impeachment hearings, which he called “ridiculous.” Though as The Hill notes, it’s unclear where the president obtained that statistic.

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll from June, 22 percent of Americans want Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Another 25 percent supported continuing to investigate the president for acts of wrongdoing and 5 percent supported censuring Trump. In total, 52 percent of those surveyed believed some action should be taken against the 45th president.

Talk of impeachment has increased among Democrats in Congress, though acts of impeachment have failed as more moderate members of the Democratic Party are not interested in taking such a step, as they believe it could be too divisive. Speaker of The House, Nancy Pelosi, has said she does not support efforts to impeach the president.

A resolution to impeach the president last week failed, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Trump lashes out at four minority congresswomen: They "suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome" https://t.co/lSgYH4F2pw pic.twitter.com/eQfOPld2lA — The Hill (@thehill) July 23, 2019

Loading...

The president has directed his anger toward Ocasio-Cortez and three of her colleagues in Congress over the last two weeks. It started when he tweeted on July 14 that the four representatives should “go home” to their ancestral countries. As has been widely reported, the “squad” members are all U.S. citizens, and all but Rep. Omar were born in the United States. Omar came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia when she was a child.

The attack was deemed inappropriate by many members of Congress who passed a resolution last Tuesday to condemn the president for his statement, which many believed to be racist. Meanwhile, Trump has insisted he is not racist, but has instead said that the members of the “squad” were racist, per The Hill.

At a rally for the president in North Carolina last week, participants took up a chant of “Send her back!” directed at Rep. Omar. Trump has insisted he did not approve of the chant and even tried to stop his supporters from shouting it. Though as Vox reported, that claim by the president was a “huge stretch.”