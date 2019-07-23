Brielle Biermann Turns Heads On Instagram In Cleavage-Baring Tube Top

Once again, Brielle Biermann is proving that there’s just no look that she can’t pull off.

As fans of the Don’t Be Tardy star know, Brielle is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure both on her family’s hit show as well as on social media. Earlier this year, the blonde-haired beauty put on a sexy display in a number of bikinis during a trip to Turks and Caicos and in recent weeks, she’s been donning a lot of cleavage-baring outfits. In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal army of 1.3 million fans, Brielle rocks another stunning look.

In the photo that was shared yesterday, the 22-year-old tagged herself at Catch in Los Angeles. The reality star appears to be exiting the restaurant with a male pal, looking amazing in the process. While clad in a tiny, white tube top that exposes ample amounts of cleavage and a hint of her midriff, Biermann rocks a cropped jean jacket on top. The eldest of Kim Zolciak Biermann’s children completes her look with a pair of skinny jeans that are so tight they look like they’re painted on. The beauty also dons a pair of flats.

Like she usually does for most of her outings, Brielle wears her long, blonde locks down and curled while also sporting a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned Brielle rave reviews from her loyal fans, racking up over 34,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments.

While many fans commented on the image to let Brielle know that they love her hit show on Bravo, countless others couldn’t help but rave over her amazing figure. A few other fans simply just chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“I remember watching your reality show b/c of your hot mom and now you have literally stolen the show,” one follower commented.

“Queen of the crop tops,” another Instagram user raved.

Loading...

“You are so gorgeous,” one more fan gushed with a heart-eye and star emoji.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Brielle is now cashing in on her fame by getting a raise on her hit show Don’t Be Tardy. Last year, Brielle earned $192,000 for Season 7 but her recent pay raise to $18,000 per episode means that she will be making an impressive $216,000 to appear in the eighth season of the show. Her mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann, is also cashing in big time on the show that helped launch her into superstardom and will be making $150,000 per episode, which equals $1.8 million for the entire season.