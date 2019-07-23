Adrienne Bailon Shows Skin In A Bikini In Ibiza

Adrienne's posing in her bikini in sunny Ibiza.

Adrienne Bailon is showing off her curves while soaking up the sun in Ibiza during a recent vacation. In a new shot posted to her Instagram account on July 22, the stunning The Real co-host gave fans a glimpse at her skin-baring two-piece as she snapped a selfie during her tropical location while rocking a low-cut patterned bikini top.

Adrienne – who helms the daytime talk show alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love and is also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton – proudly flaunted some skin in the fun balconette-style bikini top which was white and adorned with a floral pattern.

Tagging her location as being the Spanish island of Ibiza, the former Cheetah Girls singer posed for the camera with a large straw sunhat on her head while also shielding her eyes from the sun in a pair of sunglasses with white frames to hide her eyes.

The gorgeous star also accessorized the fun two-piece with a pair of dangling earrings that were made up of large jewel studs with what appeared to be a plastic ring dangling down.

In the image’s caption, Bailon – who appeared to keep her makeup to more neutral tones while her long brunette hair flowed down – joked about setting an automatic out of office message as she jetted off to Europe.

Adrienne’s 4.5 million fans clearly loved the close-up look at her curves in the light bikini, as the snap quickly racked up the likes and several sweet comments.

Many praised the talk show host, singer, and actress for so proudly putting her body confidence on display.

“STUNNING” one person said with three emoji with hearts for eyes.

Another told Adrienne – who married Christian singer Israel Houghton in 2016 – that they thought she was “very beautiful.”

“U look amazing hun,” said a third Instagram user.

But this isn’t the first look at her bikini body that Bailon’s fans have been treated to recently.

It was just earlier this month that The Inquisitr shared snaps of the “Cheetah Sisters” singer rocking a polka-dot bikini as she gave fans a look at her serious curves in another photo posted to the social media site.

Last year, Bailon opened up about feeling confident in her own skin while also opening up about having to deal with body shamers on social media while speaking on her YouTube channel All Things Adrienne.

“If I’m honest, my weight gain in the last few years has been like a struggle for me where I’m like, I never looked at myself as being overweight,” she said, per Xo Necole.