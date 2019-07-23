Kyle Richards Reportedly Loves Being The New ‘Queen’ Of ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit

Erika Jayne said Kyle Richards is the new queen of the show during last week's episode.

Kyle Richards was deemed as the new “queen” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s first installment of the Season 9 reunion last week. Days later, a source claims the longtime cast member is loving her new title.

On July 22, a source told Hollywood Life that Richard is really enjoying being labeled as the queen now that her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump, has announced her official exit from the series. That said, the insider added that Richards is still upset that she and Vanderpump weren’t able to get back to a good place in with their relationship during Season 9.

“She never would have imagined them not speaking like this,” the source said.

Luckily, Richards’ relationships with the other ladies, especially Teddi Mellencamp, are in a great place and the women are said to be getting along wonderfully after enduring last month’s taping of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.

Although it is not yet clear when filming will begin on the series’ upcoming 10th season, the Hollywood Life source said that Richards has a new confidence as she prepares for the start date and hopes she and her co-stars will finally move on from the Puppy Gate drama of Season 9 now that Vanderpump is no longer on the cast.

As fans will recall, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a story accusing Dorit Kemsley of abandoning her dog to Radar Online but denied having anything to do with the piece.

According to Hollywood Life, Richards hoped to settle her differences with Vanderpump at the reunion but ultimately, Vanderpump opted against attending the event.

“Kyle felt disappointed that Lisa didn’t come to the reunion which would have given her the opportunity to at least talk some things out with the other women,” the source said. “She does feel like their friendship will eventually rekindle itself once Lisa’s been gone from the Housewives for a while and they can hopefully be civil and even friends again.”

While Richards is reportedly hopeful that she and Vanderpump will one day make amends, Vanderpump appears to be less willing to make nice with her co-stars and continues to blast them on Twitter for the way they treated her after the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, last April.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s second installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.