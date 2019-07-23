Kevin Spacey Eyes Acting Comeback After Charges Dropped

Actor Kevin Spacey’s career essentially came to an end in 2017 when he was accused of sexual misconduct by several young men. Last year, he was brought up on criminal charges in connection to one of those cases, in which he was accused of groping a young man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Last week, per CNN, the criminal charges against Spacey were dropped after the man accusing him took the Fifth Amendment on the stand during questioning about a lost cell phone that allegedly contained incriminating evidence. The same accuser had earlier dropped a civil lawsuit against the actor.

Now, a new report says that Spacey is eyeing a return to acting.

Per Radar Online, a source close to the actor says that Spacey is preparing to “return to his life.” The source added that Spacey is planning to make a comeback on stage then followed by a return to movies. In addition, “he’s not embarrassed or ashamed and he thinks a lot of people, including Hollywood friends, owe him an apology.”

Such a comeback, however, would likely be easier said than done.

That’s because it’s not as though Spacey’s career meltdown in 2017 was due to the single accusation that led to the charge in Nantucket. In fact, it began when actor Anthony Rapp, in October of that year, came forward and stated that Spacey had made a sexual advance toward him in the early 1990s when Rapp was only 14-years-old.

Criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey have been dropped in Nantucket trial https://t.co/M6tK1raUvK pic.twitter.com/aIVkdfBACg — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2019

This was followed by a long list of other accusations of inappropriate behavior against Spacey, which led to his firing from House of Cards as well as being completely excised from the completed movie All The Money In The World. That had all happened before the Nantucket accusation surfaced, and the charges in that case weren’t even brought until late 2018.

Loading...

The 59-year-old Spacey is a two-time Academy Award winner, for The Usual Suspects in 1995 and American Beauty in 1999, later starring in the first major Netflix prestige series House of Cards. Spacey had long resisted publicly declaring that he was gay, but following the accusation by Rapp, per Deadline, he issued a statement.

“I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to live as a gay man.”

In late 2018, Spacey released a bizarre YouTube video called “Let Me Be Frank,” in which he appeared in character as his House of Cards politician Frank Underwood, per The Inquisitr.