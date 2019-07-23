‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Deems Herself A ‘Truth Seeker’ Amid The Season 9 Reunion

Lisa Rinna doesn't believe she's a 'sh*t-stirrer.'

Lisa Rinna doesn’t find herself to be a “sh*t-stirrer,” and the majority of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast appears to agree with her.

During a recent taping of the After Show, Lisa and several of her co-stars, including Denise Richards, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, sat down to discuss the way in which Lisa behaves on the long-running Bravo TV reality series.

Lisa said that, while she doesn’t believe she is a “sh*t-stirrer,” she is a “truth seeker” and “bullsh*t caller.” In response, Denise agreed with her sentiments, and said that she is simply a strong woman with an opinion who stands up for what she believes.

“[Lisa] wants people to be honest and tell the truth,” Denise said.

“[Lisa] brings stuff to the surface but not because she’s sh*t-stirring,” Teddi agreed.

According to Teddi, she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars can’t sit around and talk about the weather or where they got their nails done. Instead, they have to talk about the real issues of the cast to keep their many viewers tuned in.

Lisa was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season with fellow soap actress Eileen Davidson, who has since left her full-time position. As fans may recall, the ladies were added to the show after the sudden exits of both Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia, who were seen on the series for just one season.

After deeming herself a truth seeker, Lisa admitted that, while she doesn’t necessarily make an effort to stir the pot with her co-stars, she isn’t one to ignore something suspicious.

“If I smell bullsh*t or if I see bullsh*t, I’m going to say, ‘I see and smell bullsh*t.’ And a lot of people who have a lot of bullsh*t, they don’t like when someone sees it or smells it,” she explained.

“So rather than a sh*t-stirrer, I would call me a bullsh*t detector,” Lisa added.

Lisa has long been a fan favorite of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and when it comes to the show’s upcoming 10th season, there doesn’t appear to be any reason she would not continue with her full-time role. That said, during an interview with The Chicago Tribune earlier this month, Lisa admitted that her contract with Bravo TV is up.

She then said she would love to return if the network will have her.

“My contract is up; I can tell you that,” Lisa said, according to a July 12 report from All About the Real Housewives. “So whether we re-up it I guess is up to the Bravo gods. I would like to go back.”

To see more of Lisa and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s second installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.