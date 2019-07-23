Jordyn Woods Flaunts Cleavage & Dangerous Curves In Athleisure Wear On Instagram

Jordyn Woods’ second summer drop for her SECNDNTURE clothing line is coming in just two days. To promote the launch, the 21-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a shot of herself modeling some of the new products.

The sneak peek on Woods’ Instagram feed showed the young social media star posing against an all-white backdrop, which contrasted her all-black outfit. Woods looked stunning in a sports bra, which featured a bit of sex appeal with a cut out at the chest, a halterneck and cut outs at the sides. The bra left a fair amount of Woods’ ample cleavage on full display, as it mostly just covered the sides of her chest. Meanwhile, on the bottom, Woods wore black, knee-length, nylon-spandex bicycle shorts, which hugged every curve on her legs and rested high on her waist, drawing attention to her flat midsection.

Woods completed the look with shiny black sneakers. She wore minimal makeup for the shoot, but her lips did shine with a pale, pink gloss. To add to the sporty nature of the outfit, the model had her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The simple yet sexy look received a ton of attention, having garnered over 266,000 likes in eight hours. In the comments, fans gushed over Woods’ physique and expressed their excitement for the launch.

“Girl you look goood‼️‼️‼️‼️” one fan wrote.

“Get it baby!!!” another said.

“Natural everything.”

“Looking so [fire emoji] and stunning in black outfit,” a third fan added.

Others let series of emoji do the talking.

Woods is making great strides in her career — and they are not just limited to the fashion realm. The entrepreneur is set to make her television acting debut on Freeform’s Grown-ish this Wednesday, per Entertainment Tonight. Woods plays a soft-spoken freshman student named Dee living in Hawkins Hall. In a powerful scene, Dee will join in a conversation about mental health awareness alongside the rest of the residents in her hall and their R.A.

Woods announced back in May that she would be guest starring on the series via Instagram with a still shot from filming. She explained in the caption that she was nervous to book her first big acting role, but it turned out to be a wonderful time.

“Take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer,” she said in the caption with a few emoji.