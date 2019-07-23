‘DWTS’ Winners Alfonso Ribeiro & Witney Carson Tease Surprise New Project On Instagram

Dancing With the Stars Season 19 winners, Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson, have teased a surprise new project on Instagram, and it’s keeping fans guessing as to whether or not it has to do with the show’s upcoming Season 28.

Alfonso and Witney won Season 19 of the long-running reality dance competition series with a spectacular season of feel-good performances, which fans of the show still remember to this day. In fact, Alfonso who was already a steadily working actor at the time, found himself in even more demand after his appearance on the show, taking over hosting duties from DWTS host, Tom Bergeron, on the series America’s Funniest Home Videos.

While the two are keeping quiet on what they have in store for fans, the set they are on looks oddly familiar in the photo Alfonso shared to Instagram.

Several of the twosome’s celebrity and Dancing With the Stars friends have weighed in on the comments section about the new project. Sir Twitch a Lot, husband of former DWTS pro dancer Allison Holker, commented that he has a “hunch,” while former competitor and NSYNC singer Joey Fatone stated, “I know, I know,” and current series pro Sasha Farber wrote, “the anticipation is killing me.”

Some fans expressed their wishes for an all-stars or winners season of the series as well.

While Witney did not tease the same information on her Instagram account, she has been very vocal in her affections for her former celebrity partner turned good friend.

In 2015, shortly after the twosome won the show’s iconic mirrorball, Witney asked Alfonso and his wife, Angela, if their son Alfonso Jr. could be the couple’s ring bearer for her wedding, reported People Magazine in a story about Witney’s then-engagement to Carson McAllister.

At the time of Alfonso’s Dancing With the Stars win, fans were just as divided over his place at the top as they have been in seasons since, including the win of Bobby Bones in Season 27. The difference was that, in Alfonso’s case, it wasn’t that fans felt the voting was skewed, but rather question marks were raised over his dance experience, which many felt put him at an unfair advantage ahead of second-runner up and Duck Dynasty star, Sadie Robertson.

Alfonso spoke to Glamour Magazine about those allegations, saying “I had some dance experience, but it didn’t make me a dancer. So it did drive me crazy. At the same time, when you’re [sic] favorite doesn’t win, you have to come up with a reason as to why your favorite didn’t win.” He also noted that, while he did have some dance experience, it was not ballroom, which is completely different.

Dancing With the Stars debuts its 28th season on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.