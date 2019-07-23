‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fans React To Demi Burnett’s Surprising Same-Sex Tryst With Mystery Woman In ABC Teaser

The trailer for the summertime reality show featured the first-ever same-sex hookup in the history of the ABC franchise.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise sets sail next month, and a new trailer for the ABC dating show is showcasing the show’s first-ever same-sex couple. For the first time in Bachelor history, a trailer featuring a same-sex kiss aired during The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special.

In the trailer, which you can see below, Bachelor alum Demi Burnett, the Texas troublemaker from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, is seen straddling and kissing an unidentified woman. Demi addresses the cameras after a steamy Fantasy Suite tryst with the mystery blonde.

“I don’t care who sees this. I know I love this girl and I’m just so happy I found her. I could definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

Demi is also shown in a hot tub hookup with Bachelor in Paradise cast member Derek Peth. The reality star is later seen sobbing to her mystery woman and telling her she doesn’t want to lose her.

Ahead of the surprising promo, Burnett tweeted a “spoiler” to her fans, Radar Online notes.

“Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen BachelorInParadise,” Demi tweeted.

Several of Demi’s fellow Bachelor co-stars chimed in to show her support, including Onyeka Ehie, Kristina Schulman, and Katie Morton. In addition, Bachelor in Paradise fans flocked to social media to react to Demi’s history-making hookup. You can see some of the Twitter reaction below.

Omg Demi falls in love with a girl on bip what a queen — jayden (@jaydnwj) July 23, 2019

WE GET LESBIAN DEMI ON PARADISE?!?!?! PRIDE MONTH CONTINUES GOD BLESS!!!!! #BIP #MenTellAll #TheBachelorette — young william eyelash (@ohjasminee) July 23, 2019

.@demi_burnett out here putting the bi in BIP!! #TheBachelorette — Sallie Myers (@salliecats) July 23, 2019

YES, @demi_burnett YOU FOLLOW YOUR HEART AND FIND LOVE GIRL YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS #BachelorInParadise #BIP — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) July 23, 2019

According to Newsweek, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve previously hinted that ABC may have “staged” Demi’s romance on the summertime reality show with a pre-show girlfriend who has appeared on her Instagram page in the past.

On his RealitySteve.com blog, The Bachelor blogger revealed that Demi and her pre-Paradise girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, have been dating since February and that Kristian showed up in Mexico during Bachelor in Paradise filming. Reality Steve also revealed that Demi and her non-Bachelor Nation girlfriend were given a date card and that Kristian was allowed to stay on the show for the remainder of the season. Demi reportedly gets engaged to Kristian on the Bachelor in Paradise finale.

It is unusual for Bachelor in Paradise to feature a cast member that was not part of a previous Bachelor or Bachelorette season. It is unclear exactly when Demi’s girlfriend shows up in Paradise, but it’s clear her arrival will shake things up this summer on the ABC reality show.

You can see the Bachelor in Paradise trailer below.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 5 on ABC.