‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Opens Up About Scary Stalking Experience

The cast of Teen Mom 2 has been sharing their lives on reality television for years. Although they are reality show stars, they are also normal people, and one star is speaking out about scary stalking experiences and what she wishes fans would do when they see her out and about.

According to The Cheat Sheet, Briana DeJesus took to social media to speak out about scary stalking experiences she has encountered.

“Quick rant: I know I’m known. I know I’m on tv and millions watch. I get that but I am a normal person so stalking me in a public place and following me around is not cool. I know it comes with the territory but I don’t like being followed so please stop.”

Briana added that she doesn’t mind if people stop and ask for a photo. She also said she doesn’t mind having a quick chat with fans. However, she explained it is when people go the “extra mile” that it is weird and makes her “uncomfortable.”

Briana isn’t the only cast member who has dealt with this, though. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry revealed she would not be sharing any exterior photos of her new home after she had a scary experience with fans.

Kail recounted how she had a fan show up to her house. The experience reportedly scared her kids who noticed the individuals walking up the lawn.

“I know sometimes it may feel like you know us but showing up at my house is not ok,” Kailyn added according to OK! Magazine.

Briana DeJesus was introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She then went on to share her story on the short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3. Although she wasn’t on reality television long, she gained a large social media following, and it was clear fans were interested in her life. In 2017, she was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 as a fifth cast member.

The rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 have been sharing their lives on reality television for nearly a decade. Season 9 of the show recently wrapped up, but the cast is currently filming for Season 9B. When the show returns for the new season, there will be a bit of a cast change. Jenelle Evans was let go from the show earlier this year, but in her place is Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. It is unclear when the new season of the show will air.