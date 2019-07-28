American Bombshell Tiffany Keller Dons A Tiny Bikini, Sticks Out Her Booty On Instagram

American model Tiffany Keller knows the art of driving her fans wild with her sexy snaps on Instagram. Knowing that fans love to see her skin-baring photos, she makes sure to share several pictures of herself every week.

That’s exactly what she did on Sunday afternoon, as she took to her page and stunned everyone with a new bikini snap. In the new share, Tiffany was featured wearing a minuscule, neon-green bikini that allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure.

To spice things up, the model posed while sitting on a luxury boat. She turned her back toward the camera and stuck her bare booty out to provide a generous view of her incredible assets to her fans. Tiffany wore minimal makeup and let her hair down to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the skimpy bikini was from Fashion Nova — an online clothing brand which is very popular among Instagram models from across the globe.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Ibiza, Spain. Within a few hours of posting, Tiffany’s picture has garnered significant traction. Apart from her regular fans, Tiffany’s fellow models also liked the picture, including Rachell Vallori, Kara Del Toro, Tika Camaj, and Caitlin O’Connor.

“You’re so sexy and beautiful,” one of her fans wrote in the comments section.

“Damn, what a body,” another one of her fans commented. While a third fan praised Tiffany in the following words.

“You must be very rich with assets like that.”

Other fans, per usual, showered Tiffany with numerous complimentary words and phrases, including “true goddess,” “you’re slaying,” “perfect human,” and “amazing beauty.” The remaining fans showered the hot model with countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to express their admiration and appreciation for her beautiful facial features and incredible physique.

Prior to posting the bikini snap, Tiffany treated her legions of followers to a sultry picture, where she was featured rocking a set of provocative lace lingerie.

The stunner not only showed off her insane figure through the risqué ensemble, but she also highlighted her beautiful features with a full face of makeup. She let her hair down, sat on her bed, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Tiffany was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She is represented by Elite Los Angeles — a well-known modeling agency in the U.S.

Per the article, Tiffany has modeled for a variety of clothing and swimsuit companies, such as Windsor and Salty Mermaid Swimwear.