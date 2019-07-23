Meghan King Edmonds Defends Parenting On Instagram After Allowing Children To Be Unclothed At Home

She doesn't understand why her followers are 'uncomfortable.'

Meghan King Edmonds isn’t apologizing for allowing her children to roam freely without clothing at her Missouri home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently suggested on Instagram, via a July 22 report from Today, that some of her followers online are uncomfortable with her decision to allow her kids, including 2-year-old Aspen and 1-year-old twins Hayes and Hart, to be unclothed. However, she isn’t concerned with their opinions at all.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Edmonds said her daughter Aspen is “rarely clothed” when they are at home, and she doesn’t discourage that at all. She then said that if her parenting makes someone uncomfortable, they should ask themselves, “Why?”

Along with Edmonds’ post, she shared an image of Aspen that seemingly featured the toddler without clothing as a flamingo drawing was seen over her bottom half.

Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, tied the knot in September 2014 but recently endured a cheating scandal in which Jim was accused of sending inappropriate messages to another woman during the time she was pregnant with their twins.

While Edmonds was certainly brokenhearted by the news of her husband’s betrayal, she has decided to stick by him as they remain united for the sake of their family.

In a blog post earlier this month on Edmonds’ official website titled “My Hart,” the former reality star confirmed her son Hart’s brain damage diagnosis and expressed her positive outlook regarding the news.

“I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” she shared.

“I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person,” she added. “I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

After marrying husband Jim in 2014, Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role and continued to appear on the show until the end of Season 12 when she left the series and moved to Missouri. Since then, Edmonds has made a couple of guest appearances on the show but is not expected to rejoin the cast in a full-time role.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is set to premiere on August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.