Katharine McPhee Goes Braless In Revealing Satin Top At Romantic Dinner With David Foster

Her honeymoon may have come to an end, but Katharine McPhee is still celebrating her recent marriage to husband, David Foster.

As fans know, Katharine and David tied the knot in London at the famed St Yeghiche Armenian Church last month and then enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Capri, Italy. Now, the famous couple is back at their home base in California, and they were spotted grabbing dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s Restaurant last night. Photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the famous couple exiting the restaurant in style.

Katharine looked divine in a long-sleeve, blue, satin shirt, which left little to the imagination, plunging low into her chest and offering generous views of her cleavage. For the NSFW look, the American Idol alum went braless, tucking her shirt into a pair of high-waisted dark jeans that fitted her like a glove. The 35-year-old completed her look with a pair of blue high heels, which were adorned with rhinestones as well as a dark-blue, velvet purse worn slung across her shoulder.

The brunette beauty also appeared to have leftovers as she carried a to-go bag in one hand. McPhee seemed to be pretty casual for the outing, donning very minimal makeup and wearing her dark tresses slicked back in a low ponytail. Like his beautiful counterpart, David Foster dressed relatively casual but still looked handsome in a pair of tight-fitting, light-wash jeans and a white, button-up shirt.

The musician completed his look with a blue blazer and a pair of white sneakers. In addition to exiting the restaurant, the famous couple was also photographed leaving in a dark SUV where they were all smiles. As The Inquisitr shared back in June, the famous duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of just 100 close family members and friends at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. The ceremony itself only lasted for about 35 minutes and was very traditional and quick. Following the ceremony, the pair ditched a traditional reception and opted to celebrate at London’s The Punchbowl Pub instead.

“Irish music was playing and everyone was drinking and dancing,” one insider dished of the event. “They all did a toast to the couple and everyone was smiling with excitement. Katharine and David wanted everything to be light and easy. They wanted their guests to have fun.”

Since the wedding, Katharine has shared a few photos on her Instagram account and despite their age difference, she and Foster seem to be a great match.