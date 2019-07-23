Britney Spears’ Red Carpet PDA With Boyfriend Sparks Blistering Comments: Mental Health Worries Return

Something strange – and somewhat sad – is going on. Britney Spears may spark slamming or concerned remarks with her sometimes bizarre Instagram updates, but even the most skeptical eye would likely argue that Britney’s red carpet appearance last night had this 37-year-old looking great, if a little on edge in a few snaps.

Britney stepping out at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s premiere on Monday marked her red carpet debut with boyfriend Sam Asghari. While the Toxic singer looked every inch the red carpet starlet in a tight and sexy red dress with heels, her body language with the Iranian personal trainer sent fans the ultimate couple’s vibe as the pair kissed in a cute PDA to mark their romance. The lip-locking moment made The Daily Mail’s headlines, giving readers the opportunity to comment. Harsh and worried words have been left for this pop icon.

“My she looks terrible. Sad what they’ve done to this poor girl” was the most-upvoted comment with over 1,024 users agreeing.

“Completely superficial of me to think this but being in that industry where image is everything all that money and I have never seen her with decent hair cut or styling since the year 2000,” another wrote, garnering over 790 upvotes.

“Worn out” was a reply racking up over 410 upvotes.

While the star was not exclusively slammed, it did seem that users were echoing a mass sentiment.

Britney Spears locks lips with boyfriend Sam Asghari as they make their red carpet debut at Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere… after three years of dating https://t.co/f0TZ2lNySx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 23, 2019

A careful look through the words left does offer some comfort for the “Womanizer” singer. By and large, negative comments appeared to be voicing some concern for the blonde. While trolling comments left to celebrity photos are commonplace, this set of replies largely appeared to be wondering whether Britney looked tired or in poor health.

“Poor Britney she really needs a new look and the fake smile is painful I think maybe she’s still not completely well,” a fan wrote.

Over 242 users gave the words the thumbs-up.

Britney was hospitalized at a mental health facility earlier this year with fans concerned for her psychiatric state. The star suffers from bipolar disorder.

“She has got that weird look in her face again.. either she is being kept of some very strong meds or Britney is not where she should be at the moment within herself… hope she is ok,” was another comment.

Loading...

“I don’t think she has beaten her demons” saw one user wondering if Britney’s mental health issues are still getting the better of her.

The star’s more supportive fans did show their faces in the comments section. Some responded to the negativity in Britney’s defense. Sadly though, the overall opinion appeared to have viewers thinking that this singer wasn’t looking her best.

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016 with many fans feeling that the star’s long-term boyfriend has brought her happiness and stability. Sam is a frequent face over on Britney’s Instagram.