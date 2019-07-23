Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Red Hot Minidress In Double Instagram Update

Olivia Culpo has been heating up Instagram with her latest photo updates. Currently in Mexico for a new Revolve campaign, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl has been dropping one sizzling pic after another, treating fans to a series of jaw-dropping photo shoots.

Case in point, Olivia brought Instagram to its knees on Sunday by posing in a very revealing neon yellow bikini as she cozied up to topless Jasmine Sanders on a pillow-strewn sofa. The two Sports Illustrated swimsuit models also shot a few videos of themselves frolicking on the beach and getting drenched as they took on the frothy waves, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Her latest Instagram update offered a different taste of her exciting experience on the Pacific coastline. On Monday evening, Olivia shared a glorious beachside photo that showed the gorgeous model can look every bit as sweltering when fully clothed as she does in a tiny bikini.

Snapped on a pedestal right next to the beach, with the azure ocean sparkling in the background, the 2012 Miss Universe showed off her spectacular figure in a flaming-red minidress. Boasting a plunging, sweetheart neckline and flamboyant puffed sleeves, the snug yet very chic garment hugged her curves in all the right places, beautifully flattering her hourglass frame.

Olivia put all of her best assets on display in the thigh-skimming dress. The brunette bombshell flaunted her endless pins as she struck a sultry pose for the camera, offering fans a copious view of her glistening, tanned legs. Likewise, her deep cleavage was also amply noticeable in the low-cut red dress, luring the eye toward Olivia’s shapely bust.

The Rhode Island native cut an elegant figure in the red minidress. She completed her look with a pair of pointed toes heels in a matching red color and a scarlet clutch, one adorned with gold detailing. Her raven tresses were pulled back in a tight bun, offering a glimpse of her gold earrings.

The stunning supermodel topped off her fiery look with a bold lipstick. Seductive dark eyeshadow and perfectly contoured eyebrows were also part of her flawless glam.

A swipe to the next slide saw Olivia showing off her modeling chops as she posed in front of a dazzling edifice. In a bid to fully immerse her fans in her captivating Mexican experience, the dark-haired beauty invited a boisterous mariachi band to join her in the splendid shot.

In the caption of her post, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model jokingly verbalized her wish of being the band’s backup dancer and sparked a flurry of comments from her legions of admirers.

“I’d love to see you dance,” wrote one person.

Compliments for her smoldering look were also offered.

“[Y]ou’re perfection [heart-eyes emoji],” remarked one of Olivia’s fans, while another noted that her look sent out some serious flamenco vibes.

“Love this look!” read one of the many flattering messages that amassed under the double Instagram update, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

“Beautiful. Sophisticated,” penned a fourth Instagram user.

“Lady in Red!!! Love,” commented one particularly adoring fan, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Beautiful! [two-hearts emoji] And I’m in love with your shoes,” wrote another one of Olivia’s Instagram followers, ending their post with a high-heeled shoe emoji.