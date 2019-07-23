Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Flimsy Camisole For Instagram Selfie

Actress and pop star Vanessa Hudgens recently shared a sizzling selfie on Instagram that had her 34.8 million followers drooling. Hudgens is hard at work promoting her collaboration with the fitness clothing brand Avia, and just three days ago posted a snap of herself in a sports bra and leggings looking super toned and fit.

In her latest snap, however, she opted for a more glam vibe and shared a close-cropped selfie, which showcased her beauty.

In the snap, Hudgens rocked what appeared to be a delicate camisole. The photo was cropped right below her chest, so followers weren’t able to see the bottom of the garment, but what was visible was stunning. The top looked like the perfect summer piece, and Hudgens seemingly opted to rock it with no bra for a hot summer vibe. The top was a delicate pink shade with some black stitched details.

The thin spaghetti straps draped across her shoulders, and the low V-neck cut showcased some major cleavage. Hudgens amped up the look even more by layering on a necklace and a chain bralette. One follower actually asked Hudgens where she bought the stunning, delicate bralette, and the star directed them to Jacquie Aiche’s Instagram page. Aiche is a creator based in Los Angeles who makes handmade jewelry, and Hudgens is clearly a big fan, as she added “she does the best body jewelry” in the comments section.

Hudgens’ glam look was completed by her hair and makeup. She straightened her hair until it was sleek and chic, and added a pair of statement earrings to finish the overall vibe. Her makeup was subtle yet super sexy, with a bronzed smoky eye, which made her features pop.

In the background, some lush greenery was visible, providing the perfect backdrop for the simple selfie.

Hudgens’ followers couldn’t get enough of the glam look, and the snap received over 1 million likes in just 10 hours.

Loading...

One follower commented, “your [sic] so stunning queen I love your outfit fire beautiful classic Hollywood.” Jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche also left a comment, as she recognized the piece Hudgens was wearing. Aiche simply wrote, “my ladylove!!!” with a praise hand emoji and a heart.

Another follower called her “fine as wine,” while many fans left emoji in the comments to express their love of Hudgens’ look.

Hudgens has been slaying on Instagram, and just an hour before the stunning selfie complete with chain bralette jewelry, shared a snap with her man, Austin Butler, as they got all dolled up for the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood premiere.