‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals She Would ‘Love To Not Be On Birth Control’ In New Clip

Are Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney done having children? In a clip for the all-new episode of Teen Mom OG airing next Monday, Maci is shown talking to her husband Taylor McKinney and telling him that she doesn’t want to be on birth control. Rather, she asks him if he would be willing to get a vasectomy. The clip was shared by the official Teen Mom Twitter account on Monday night.

Maci has been plagued by pregnancy rumors in the past. According to InTouch Weekly, this past Halloween the mom of three came under fire for a photo she posted of her family in their Halloween costumes. It wasn’t the costumes themselves that had fans chattering, but rather the alleged photoshopping that some claimed to notice. The photo showed Maci, Taylor, and the three children dressed up as the Scooby-Doo gang. Reportedly, some fans speculated that Maci, who was dressed as Daphne, had photoshopped a baby bump out of the photo.

The rumors didn’t stop there, however, and for months following the photo, rumors that Maci was pregnant continued to swirl. In March, an MTV insider spoke to Hollywood Life and set the record straight on the rumors, saying Maci was “laughing them off.”

“She is not pregnant and finds it interesting how much everyone cares about any changes in her body.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci has PCOS and has been an outspoken advocate for the condition. A second source explained to Hollywood Life that the condition can cause “bloating and abdominal distension.”

“While Maci has a great attitude about life and the speculation from fans about her being pregnant again, she does also recognize it is a little insensitive to her condition, which she has also shared with fans.”

The first source also opened up about the fact that Maci and Taylor have been open about potentially adopting in the future.

Maci Bookout was introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her first son. The relationship with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, did not work out and the two went their separate ways. Maci then moved on with Taylor and the two married. They have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Maci has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for a decade. New episodes of the show air Monday nights on MTV and fans can tune in to catch up with Maci and her family.