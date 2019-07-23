‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Defends Friendship With Leah Messer

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer have been sharing their stories on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. While the two both appear on the hit MTV reality show, the moms have a friendship outside of the show. On Monday, some fans brought up the friendship, particularly questioning the way Leah handled the situation between Kailyn and Briana a few seasons ago.

Briana DeJesus was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017 and shortly after, she and Javi Marroquin struck up a relationship. Javi happens to be the ex-husband of Kailyn so it is easy to see how some drama ensued. During a reunion taping, Leah spoke to Briana, and after that conversation, spoke to Kailyn. While it may have appeared that Leah was starting drama between the two women, Kail fiercely defended her friend and pointed out that there was editing going on.

“She definitely didn’t lie & Leah & I have been friends for almost 10 years so before you judge wtf would you do? Not to even mention the editing,” Kailyn wrote on Twitter.

Leah and Kailyn have been close for years and even spend vacations together. Earlier this year, the two women spent some time together in Costa Rica. Both moms shared photos of themselves enjoying their getaway. Most recently, the two took a trip to Hawaii, but this time they took their kids with them.

Leah is a mom to three daughters while Kailyn has three sons. All six kids went to Hawaii, and Kailyn and Leah shared plenty of pictures of the fun-filled trip. While MTV cameras were there, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn’s part of the trip will not be featured on the new season of the show. She revealed that she and her kids were not filmed, but that fans will have the opportunity to see Leah and her kids on the Hawaiian vacation when the new season returns.

Both Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry have been sharing their lives on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. They were both introduced to audiences on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant before going on to share their stories on Teen Mom 2. Season 9 of the show wrapped up earlier this year, and the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B. It is unclear when the new season of the show will air, but fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG, which are currently airing Monday nights on MTV.