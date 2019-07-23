Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Legs In Fishnet Stockings For New Movie Role

Kate Beckinsale has her 3.2 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest snap, which showcases a much different look than her usual one.

While Beckinsale is known for her brunette locks, in this picture she was rocking a short platinum blonde bob for her role in the film Jolt. She’s shown off the bob before in a few Instagram selfies, but it appears that the wardrobe she’s wearing for the film is on the sexier side, based on her latest update.

In the snap, Beckinsale sprawled out across a tucked-away, little bed on set. She rocked a black mini dress with elbow-length sleeves that barely came to mid-thigh. It’s tough to judge the actual length of the dress, however, as Beckinsale opted to prop her legs up on the wood panel beside the bed.

Her toned legs were clad in sultry fishnet stockings, which made the overall vibe much sexier than if she had just been showcasing her bare legs. She finished the look off with a pair of pointed-toe stiletto pumps, which made her legs look even longer.

Beckinsale made a reference to a literary work by Jean-Paul Sartre in the caption, in the original French. The black-and-white perspective of the snap had an artistic vibe.

Beckinsale’s fans loved the glimpse into her character, and the snap received over 36,000 likes in less than an hour.

Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section. One fan wrote, “you are my platonic love, the most beautiful, sweet woman with the most beautiful, tender and charming eyes in the world.”

Another fan commented, “she is the queen of IG” with a string of emoji.

Beckinsale also tagged the movie’s Instagram handle in her caption, although the account isn’t very active quite yet and has so far only shared one snap.

Beckinsale has been having fun sharing pictures from behind the scenes on her page so far. In one shot posted just six days ago, Beckinsale stood in front of an air conditioning unit in her blonde wig, enjoying the cool breeze. She also shared a selfie with her co-star in the film, Alexandra Bartley.

And just yesterday, Beckinsale shared another sultry shot with fans, which proved just how different her character’s wardrobe is from her everyday look. In the selfie shared yesterday, where she appears to be sprawled out on the same bed as in today’s shot, Beckinsale rocked a smoky eye makeup look and a pink, satin camisole layered over a black tank.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see more glimpses of her interesting character from behind the scenes and in Beckinsale’s trailer on set.