Chris Harrison Reveals Why Luke P. Was Kept On ‘The Bachelorette’ For So Long

The Bachelorette host, Chris Harrison, finally revealed why Luke Parker — widely regarded as one of the most disliked contestants in the show’s history — was allowed to return to the show twice after exiting when female lead Hannah took him to task for reportedly “slut-shaming” her.

Harrison said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima for the Bachelor Party podcast on The Ringer that, despite what viewers likely believe, Parker was not brought back to amp up the drama of the series.

“There were a lot of discussions about Luke [coming back the second time],” Harrison said on the podcast. “We, as producers, we’re thinking there’s going to be some Luke P. fatigue setting in about now, and, if left to our devices, we probably would have gotten rid of him and that storyline earlier to get Hannah on track for what we would hope to be a happy ending.”

Harrison then said that because the couple had not resolved their issues with one another their relationship was allowed to continue on and on, despite making the process uncomfortable not only for the men on the series, who were also vying for Brown’s heart, but the viewers as well.

The issue for the couple was that Parker didn’t believe their relationship was truly over, even after he found out that, during her fantasy suite dates with the remaining contestants, she had sex in a windmill, twice, after he alleged she told him she would not get intimate with other contestants in an Instagram post he shared after The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode aired.

In the episode, Brown was seen at a rose ceremony in Greece that included the remaining men, Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber, as well as a shocking appearance by Parker, whom the other men did not know was sent home prior to the event.

Loading...

Harrison noted in the podcast that the show’s producers could have very well allowed the drama between Brown and the male contestants to play out in front of the cameras for all it was worth, but revealed that could have been “a mess.” Instead, The Bachelorette chose to allow Parker to come back so that Brown could make her final choice in front of the other men, finally moving on and allowing the viewers and fellow contestants closure on the drama.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC