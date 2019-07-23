Luke Parker Admits He Was On A Mission To ‘Rescue’ Hannah On ‘The Bachelorette’

Luke Parker spoke his truth as he saw it on the Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, where he revealed he went on the ABC reality dating competition on a mission to “rescue” Hannah Brown and his reported good intentions made him one of the most hated contestants in the show’s history.

Parker noted during the series that he wanted to be clear about how he felt about Hannah and his time on the show during his appearance, where he was taken to task for his underhanded deeds and for his apparent “slut-shaming” of the show’s female lead.

“From day one coming here, I felt like I was on a rescue mission for Hannah. That’s how I look at it. I really felt like I was something that was going to be good for her as a future husband,” said Luke to the cameras and show host Chris Harrison. Parker returned to the series after being sent home by Brown after a heated conversation about faith and relationships, where the female lead stood her ground on her deep faith, convictions and her realization that Parker was not the man for her.

Parker also revealed on social media that Brown’s conservative views on sex caught his eye when she appeared The Bachelor to vie for Colton Underwood’s heart, convincing him to try out for the show when it was something he never aspired to do.

Parker later crashed a rose ceremony for the final three contestants after being sent home because he felt that Hannah was “making a mistake” and he “knew without a shadow of a doubt that she still had feelings for me.”

On Instagram, Parker also reported that he was further impressed with Brown when during his hometown date he brought her to a bible study and she spoke clearly and proudly of her faith and beliefs.

During the Men Tell All episode, Parker put himself out there and for the better part of the two-hour episode and was blasted by his fellow contestants and Brown herself. After a painfully awkward hot-seat session with host Chris Harrison and facing the other men and Brown, Parker abruptly left the remainder of the show’s taping.

He was applauded not for his actions but his integrity of standing true for what he believed in by fellow contestant and finalist Tyler Cameron, who posted a statement in support of Paker on Twitter.

Loading...

Parker also implied on both the episode and on his Instagram post that ABC edited a lot of his and Brown’s conversations where his side would have presented itself better if the show wasn’t using him as the sole villain.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC.