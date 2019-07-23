Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Braless Cleavage & Washboard Abs In Open Shirt

Emily Ratajkowski is about to drop a brand-new clothing line, and fans can’t wait to see what it’s all about.

The good news is that they won’t have to wait for too long to feast their eyes on Emily’s new sexy designs. In a photo posted on Monday to the Instagram page of her swimwear and lingerie label, Inamorata Woman, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model let everybody know that the new collection is coming out today.

To make the announcement, Emily posed for a sultry shot that left Instagram abuzz with anticipation. The new pic saw the sizzling supermodel donning a very revealing outfit that offered a taste of what’s to come. Made up of a navy-blue, button-down shirt – one covered in countless white polka dots – and a matching bikini bottom, the seductive ensemble gave the photo a strong boudoir-like feel, suggesting that the new Inamorata Woman collection will be just as unforgettable as the brand’s previous releases.

As per usual, Emily left very little to the imagination in the steamy pic. Snapped in a modern-looking bathroom, with her back turned toward the mirror, the Vogue model put on a provocative display by unbuttoning the shirt and wearing it completely open. The dark-haired beauty wore absolutely nothing underneath the stylish garment, unabashedly exposing her shapely chest and rock-hard abs.

The savvy businesswoman kept all eyes on her as she showcased the daring ensemble. Looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze, the pillowy-lipped model flashed her braless cleavage in the open shirt, showing off a great expanse of toned, tanned skin.

To make sure that nothing would distract the eye from the chic, sexy outfit, she left her ample décolletage unadorned, only accessorizing with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She pulled up her raven tresses in a messy bun, leaving a few rebel tendrils to frame her gorgeous face.

Emily paired the hot look with a smoldering attitude. The minimalist design of the décor ensured that the busty brunette and her bountiful cleavage were the focal points of the shot. Naturally, fans were left gasping in awe at the sight of her scorching beauty and immediately took to the comments section to compliment the model.

“Incredible,” wrote one person under Emily’s torrid photo.

“WOW!!!” exclaimed another.

“[Y]ou’re very beautiful and stunning,” remarked a third Instagram user.

Followers of the Inamorata Woman social media profile could barely contain their excitement upon hearing the great news.

Clearly enthused by the new collection launch, one person wrote, “Can’t wait,” trailed by three blue-heart emoji.

“Yesssss,” read another message, followed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

Emily has been teasing her massive following about the new Inamorata Woman release for the better part of last week. A photo shared to Instagram on Thursday showed the stunning model flaunting her peachy posterior in a snakeskin print shirt-and-bikini combo, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

Since the outfit followed in the same aesthetic as the one showcased in her latest update, it’s safe to assume that the new Inamorata Woman collection most likely includes an inviting assortment of beach shirts meant to be mixed and matched with sexy bikinis.

Fans who don’t want to miss today’s launch should keep their eyes on the label’s Instagram page for further updates.