Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & Leonardo DiCaprio Crash Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue Ahead Of Tarantino Movie Premiere

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stars have an invite for the late-night star's audience -- but not for him.

Jimmy Kimmel had three A-list guest stars on his late-night show — at least for a minute. Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio “cut through” the ABC late-night host’s monologue stage as they made their way to the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The trio’s highly-anticipated film premiered at the famous TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard across from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Just ahead of the star-studded premiere of the ninth Quentin Tarantino film, the three Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars used Kimmel’s stage as a throughway to get to the movie premiere across the street from his ABC studio. Robbie was the first offender, telling Kimmel as she interrupted his monologue about The Bachelorette, “I’m just heading to the premiere, so cutting through.”

A minute later, Brad Pitt came barreling through, putting the audience into a frenzy. But Kimmel informed the star his stage is “not some kind of an alleyway.” Pitt thanked him and hustled by.

Finally, Leonardo DiCaprio made his first-ever appearance on Kimmel’s show, but he didn’t just cut through the ABC “alleyway.” The actor instead stopped by to invite Kimmel’s entire studio audience to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere across the street.

Later in Kimmel’s show, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director, Quentin Tarantino, actually did sit down to chat, sporting his premiere night tuxedo. Towards the end of Kimmel’s interview, Robbie showed up again, this time to invite the audience to the premiere. After Kimmel informed her that DiCaprio had already extended the invite and that they would all love to come, the actress told the Jimmy Kimmel Live! star there was only room for the audience and his security guard sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.

In addition to Kimmel’s audience, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere was attended by Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Rob Lowe, John Stamos, Sofia Vergara and Pierce Brosnan, and even a surprise appearance from pop superstar Britney Spears, per THR.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the fictional account of the events leading up to the real-life 1969 murder of Sharon Tate (Robbie) in her Hollywood home by members of Charles Manson’s cult. The murders are the backdrop to the story of a fading TV actor (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt). Tarantino has called the film his “‘love letter” to 1969 Los Angeles.

Loading...

You can see the Jimmy Kimmel Live! bit with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars below.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres nationwide on Friday, July 26.