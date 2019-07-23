Draya Michele Sizzles In Soaking Wet Swimsuit That Leaves Little Of Her Chest To The Imagination

Basketball Wives LA alum Draya Michele is enjoying the summer heat by posing in a variety of different suits from her personal swimsuit brand Mint Swim. After spending time soaking up the sun in Mexico and other tropical locations, the model is back in Los Angeles, where she’s back to work showing off her insane figure in swimsuits.

On Monday, the reality television star took to popular social media site Instagram to get her followers’ pulses racing in a soaking wet, pink cut-out suit that showed off everything underneath. The photo is taken up close to the model, capturing the tops of her thighs up to her head, as she looks down at her exposed tummy, while spraying some sort of product on herself. Her chiseled abdomen is on fire while the wet material of the suit shows off her busty chest and clings to her figure. Her curly, dark hair hangs wet around her face, shielding it from view and she completes the look with light-pink nail polish to match the suit.

In the caption of the photo, the 34-year-old beauty announces that the swimsuit, known as KLEIN, is back in the Mint Swim shop in a pretty bubble gum pink color. She adds that now that she’s back in L.A., it’s time for her to get back into her gym routine.

The business entrepreneur’s 7.5 million followers went crazy for her latest snap, leaving her messages full of emoji, ranging from fire to hearts and drooling faces. They also left her plenty of compliments on her body, calling her “stunning,” “gorgeous,” and a “goddess.” Others simply told her that she was “goals.”

“Why are you so perfect,” one Instagram user questioned, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“I love your body. You look incredible! OMG!,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I absolutely definitely and unequivocally love the way you look precious lady you are just GORGEOUS lady LOVE thank you God bless you,” one other user chimed in.

The former reality television star is recognized for her time on the show Basketball Wives LA, but her accolades extend far beyond there. In addition to modeling and building her own swimsuit empire, she has also created two other clothing brands.

Speaking with Refinery29, Draya revealed that she started with just $12,000 and invested it all into building Mint Swim. She has since become a self-made millionaire and credits her success to spending time in the spotlight with her four-year stint on television.