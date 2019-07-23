‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, July 22: Liam Hears Thomas Threatening Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 22 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) visibly shaken when Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) called her “mama.” Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) did not notice her discomfort and repeated his question. Shaking herself out of her trance, Hope completed her vows. Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) exchanged rings, kissed, and were pronounced husband and wife, per She Knows Soaps. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was devastated.

At Forrester Creations, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) panicked as a drunken Flo Fulton (Kiara Barnes) announced that she was going to call off the wedding. She told the blonde that she had had enough to drink and they started to argue. Flo felt that Hope was making the biggest mistake of her life and that she needed to tell her cousin what Thomas was capable of. Flo rushed out even though Zoe tried to stop her.

Later, Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) congratulated Hope. They talked about Phoebe’s interruption. Steffy remarked that Phoebe had been trying to reach for Hope. The blonde assured Steffy that Phoebe knew who her mother was.

Flo arrived too late to stop the wedding. Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) attempted to feed her some hors d’oeuvres, but Flo was disappointed that she was not in time to stop Hope from marrying Thomas. She joined the other Logan women who told her about Phoebe’s performance during the exchange of vows.

Thomas mingled among the guests. He turned to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and told her that he would make her daughter happy. Liam also approached the groom and congratulated him on wearing Hope down. Thomas warned Liam that Hope was his wife now.

Brooke found Liam and asked him to check on Hope upstairs. He found a pensive Hope looking at herself in the mirror. She felt that Beth had tried to reach her through Phoebe that day. Liam took Hope into his arms and tried to comfort her.

Both Thomas and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) were upset that Liam was upstairs with Hope. They felt that it was inappropriate. Flo noted that everything should be out in the open now that Hope and Thomas were married.

Liam becomes alarmed after overhearing a private conversation between Thomas and Flo. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8U99Agv7P9 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QOgNMsflyz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 22, 2019

Loading...

Thomas immediately pulled Flo away and told her that she had been drinking. Flo was adamant that she wanted to tell her cousin the truth. She could not believe that he had heard Phoebe call Hope “mama” and had been unaffected. Unknown to them, Liam listened in on the rest of their conversation. Thomas threatened Flo and told her that she was going to keep the secret until the day she died. Immediately, Liam’s interest was piqued.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.