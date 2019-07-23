Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Gets Pulses Racing In Racy Lingerie That Flaunts All Her Curves

Ashley Alexiss has been attracting attention from all over after being chosen as one of the 17 swimsuit models to make it to the next round during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open casting call, which took place earlier this month in Miami. Her Instagram posts, showing off her curvy figure in bikinis, lingerie, and other sensual outfits, have already attracted 1.8 million followers, and the number continues to rise.

Over the weekend, the model took to the photo-sharing site to take her followers’ breath away with a sensual black-and-white photo of herself posing in racy lingerie. The 28-year-old strikes a pose as she leans against a table in an outdoor space next to a mini-garden filled with green plants.

With one hand supporting her weight behind her on the table and the other sweeping back her long, blonde hair from her face, the model’s followers get an unhindered view of her busty chest, barely clad in a black lacy bra that pushes up her cleavage and includes several black straps emanating from the center of the bra and attaching to various points on a black mini-skirt.

The black skirt hugs the model’s curves and exposes plenty of skin, including her long legs and small tummy. Completing the outfit with a pair of black, shiny high heels and black mascara as she closes her eyes and tilts her head towards the ceiling, the model couldn’t be any more sexier.

In the caption of the sensual photo, Ashley tells her followers that it’s nice to put on some lingerie from time to time and feel like “that chick,” while also promoting the lingerie brand Yandy, saving her followers 20 percent off their purchase with her own personal code.

Many of the model’s followers look up to her for her body positvity and self-confidence and trust her when it comes to recommending brands. Some of her fans wanted to know Ashley’s opinion on Yandy’s plus-size lingerie before making their purchase, leaving her comments to check with her and make sure the plus sizes were accurate. Other followers left comments complimenting the model on her beauty in the form of words and emoji.

“When you got it you got it. And pretty lady you got it. WOW.,” one Instagram user gushed.

“You definitely are gorgeous,” another user wrote, interspersing the comment with plenty of fire and red heart emoji.

“Girl you are on fire!!!!!,” one other fan commented.