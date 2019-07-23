Jen Selter Flaunts Flawless Figure & Shows Off Major Underboob As She Restarts The Bikini Body Challenge

Fitness model Jen Selter has clearly been working hard to maintain her bikini body as she posts frequent photos of herself donning barely there bikinis to her Instagram page, showing off every gym-honed curve of her body. On Monday, the model took to the photo-sharing site to show off yet another sexy bikini look while inviting her followers to restart the bikini body challenge alongside her.

In the two-photo post, the 25-year-old sizzles on the edge of an infinity pool leading into the ocean in a tiny hot-pink bikini. The first photo shows her striking a pose with her front to the camera, showing off the one-shoulder crop top that leaves plenty of underboob exposed. She tugs up on the high-waisted band of the bikini bottoms, drawing the eye to the curve of her hips and her flat, chiseled abdomen.

The fitness guru poses with her long, brunette tresses draped over one shoulder as she gazes off to the side at a distant point and flashes a huge smile. She paired the summer look with light brown sunglasses and red toenails.

In the second photo of the series, the brunette bombshell shows her followers the back half of her body, making sure to strike a pose that flaunts her ample backside and strong back and arm muscles. With one hand bent up to push her hair back, the model looks out across the ocean and leans back against a wooden rail behind her.

In the caption of the sexy two-photo post, Jen invites her 12.6 million Instagram followers to join her on the Fitplan app, where she has posted her beloved bikini body challenge. The app gives users the opportunity to choose step-by-step personal training plans from personal trainers and fitness experts around the world. As a bonus, the fitness star adds that she will be doing weekly giveaways for anyone who tags her in their stories and pictures.

The model’s followers were thrilled with the opportunity to take part in her bikini body challenge and many thanked her for posting it, while also reporting on their progress. Others simply left Jen plenty of love in the form of compliments and heart emoji.

“Love you so much!,” one Instagram user commented, followed by a fire, red heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

“Looking Good @jenselter. Your bikini challenge really works,” wrote another follower.

“Your body is just perfect,” gushed one other Instagram user.