NBA Rumors: Quinn Cook Reveals Main Reason Why He Signed With L.A. Lakers In Free Agency

Despite failing to acquire Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers still managed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with quality players that can help them fully dominate the deep Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. One of the Lakers’ newest additions is Quinn Cook.

Quinn Cook last played for the Golden State Warriors where he made two consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and won an NBA championship title. In an interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Cook discussed several topics, including the main reason why he decided to leave the Warriors and join the Lakers in the 2019 NBA free agency.

“The biggest thing was joining a winner. That’s why I play this game; I want to win as much as possible. Also, I wanted to go somewhere I’d have the opportunity to be a consistent role player and just try to help as much as possible. And I wanted to be able to keep learning. I want to have a 12-year NBA career, so I wanted to be somewhere I could learn from experienced vets and get the opportunity to contribute right away. I think the Lakers presented the perfect situation and opportunity for me.”

Quinn Cook on joining the Lakers: "It feels like this team has been together a while." https://t.co/LiNyH08aue — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) July 22, 2019

Signing with the Lakers is undeniably a wise move for Quinn Cook, especially with his goal to win multiple NBA championship titles. After suffering a huge disappointment in LeBron James’ first season wearing the Purple and Gold, the Lakers became more aggressive in upgrading their roster and succeeded to acquire All-Star center Anthony Davis in a blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Aside from Cook, the Lakers added DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Jared Dudley, Avery Bradley, and Troy Daniels in the 2019 NBA free agency. They also decided to bring back some of their own free agents like Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, and JaVale McGee.

This could be the first time Quinn Cook will be wearing the Purple and Gold, but he isn’t expected to have a hard time making himself comfortable with his new team. Cook has built a good relationship with Lakers superstar LeBron James since he was still playing in college under Coach Mike Krzyzewski. When he finally set foot in the NBA, Cook revealed that he and James always catch up and have great conversations whenever their teams played against each other.

Aside from LeBron James, Quinn Cook is also set to reunite with some familiar faces on the Lakers’ roster, including JaVale McGee, Anthony Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins. Cook had the opportunity to become teammates with the three big men during his stint with the Pelicans and the Warriors.