‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Olivia Brower Puts On Busty Display In Bold Blue Bikini On Instagram

Olivia Brower is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her followers can’t get enough.

On Monday, July 22, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a sizzling new snap to her feed that quickly got noticed by her thousands of fans. The stunner was captured standing outside against a background of luscious greenery, with the golden sun shining through the leaves for the perfect natural spotlight on her incredible figure. The camera was at the perfect distance to provide her 297,000 followers with a close-up look at Olivia’s bikini-clad body, and they definitely appreciated the gesture.

The 24-year-old bombshell sent pulses racing in a bold, royal blue bikini from the popular clothing brand Garage that left very little to the imagination, and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Its triangle-style top provided for a seriously busty display, thanks to its plunging v-neck design that hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was left completely on display, as was the model’s flat midsection and toned tummy — all of which were certainly hard to ignore.

Her lower half sported a sexy pair of high-rise bikini bottoms and, though mostly out of the frame, fans could tell that the piece showed just as much skin as the top half of the set. The garment’s insanely high-cut design did nothing to cover her toned legs or curves, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

No accessories were added to the beauty’s barely-there ensemble, letting her insane bikini body take center stage in the steamy shot. Her brunette hair was worn down and appeared slightly damp as if she had just taken her swimwear for a dip in the pool. Olivia also sported a minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip gloss, dusting of blush, and mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue rookie showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 11,000 times after just five hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as always,” one person wrote, while another said that Olivia was “flawless.”

“Best S.I. model this year!” commented a third.

