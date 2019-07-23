Britney Spears Steps Out With Personal Trainer Boyfriend Sam Asghari In Sexy Red Dress

For their first premiere together as a couple, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari walked the red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The Los Angeles debut of the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino film happened on July 22 in — you guessed it — Hollywood.

Britney and her personal trainer boyfriend were in good company. Also on hand for the movie of the moment’s American bow were the flicks superstars including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. Vanessa Hudgens, Rumer and Scout Willis, and Topher Grace were other participants present at the dressy affair.

Britney and Sam did not have a problem showing a bit of PDA as they kissed on the carpet full of fashionistas. She was wearing a skintight red frock featuring a center diamond cut-out and a revealing neckline allowing for plenty of her ample cleavage to be on show. Also, her tiny waist was cinched thanks to the specific cut of her pretty midi.

Meanwhile, Spears’ beau rocked a spiffy tan suit, white shirt and brown skinny tie. Looking sartorially coordinated, his feet were firmly planted into brown suede boots and he wore a black-faced watch with a brown strap.

The pictures taken before leaving to join the others at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere as well as the pictures of the arrivals showed that this refreshing couple was already enjoying their evening.

In fact, it seems like whenever Britney is with her hunky man, she is relaxed and happy.

They met in 2016 when he was cast in the Princess of Pop’s “Slumber Party” music video. His role? Her lover. From then on, Sam and Britney were into each other as their dating life took off.

“The couple have been going strong ever since and often document their romance on Instagram,” stated Us Magazine.

A recent post supported that assertion. On Instagram, the pair goofed around in front of the camera, with Britney sticking out her tongue. Then, as the music underneath sounded like a timpani drummer sticking to a salsa beat, the two took off. Sam spinned his girl around and around, with her landing perfectly timed to end face-to-face with her loved one. At that point, she gave him a kiss on the lips.

Another Instagram snap allowed Britney the chance to show off much of her keen physique that has benefited from her relationship with Sam. She wore a yellow bathing suit top with a tiny black string bikini bottom, allowing for plenty of toned skin to be revealed.

In another shot on the social media platform, the happy couple rode bikes together. Looking sporty, they wore appropriate gear for the task at hand.

Hopefully, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will keep enjoying each other’s company for a very long time. In all the photographs, the “Baby One More Time” singer seems to be glowing, a very good sign that the dream of forever can come true.