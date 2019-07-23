Kate Bock’s Bikini-Clad Double Instagram Update Drives Instagram Wild

Kate Bock kicked off the new week with a sizzling new Instagram post that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The latest addition to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s feed was shared on Monday, July 22, and was definitely hard to ignore. The post was to celebrate that she would be reuniting with Australia-based photographer Josephine Clough, who was behind the lens for a number of snaps that made it into this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine. Kate’s new social media upload included not one, but two steamy throwback looks at the babe showing an ample amount of skin — and she included not one, but two steamy shots 532,000 followers certainly did not mind the scandalous display.

A short video clip was the first part of the pulse-racing post that saw Kate lounging by the ocean in a seriously skimpy orange bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The bandeau style top hardly contained the stunner’s voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out from every angle. Its sweetheart neckline left an insane amount of cleavage on display and flaunted her incredibly toned midsection that was also left exposed in the piece. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque, doing nothing to cover up her long, toned legs and famous curves — much to the delight of her thousands of followers.

A swipe to the second slide of the double Instagram update saw Kate putting on an even more NSFW display. The still photo saw the Canadian bombshell again on the beach with the gorgeous blue ocean behind her, but it was the model herself that captivated the attention of her audience. Instead of a barely-there two-piece, the blonde beauty went completely topless, gently covering her bare chest with her hands, albeit hardly. On her lower half, the model wore a shimmering gold sarong that clung tight to her curvaceous backside, with a dangerously high side slit providing another leggy display.

Fans of the bikini babe were quick to show some love for the skin-baring new upload on her page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 4,600 likes within just two hours of going live to Instagram. Several took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“GORGEOUS,” wrote fellow S.I. model Haley Kalil, while another fan said she was “stunning as always.”

“Your incredible beauty captivates everyone,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Kate has graced social media with her flawless figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared another snap to Instagram that captured her rocking an itty-bitty, one-shouldered black bikini top that left very little to the imagination, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.