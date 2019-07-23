‘The Bachelorette’s’ Luke Parker Is Verbally Torn Apart During Explosive ‘Men Tell All’ Episode

Luke Parker showed a shocking lack of remorse during the 'Men Tell All' episode.

Anyone that is a fan of The Bachelorette franchise knows that the Men Tell All episode is typically one of the most cringe-worthy, intense, and drama-filled episodes of the entire season. This particular episode occurs after the entire season has already taken place. At this point, the bachelorette has already reached the end of her journey to find love and has likely picked the one man they are interested in continuing a relationship with. If things went especially well, she might even be engaged. The Men Tell All episode is filmed in front of a live audience. It is essentially a chance for the men who didn’t make it to the end of the show to air their grievances and tell their side of the story. The Men Tell All episode of this particular season was particularly explosive, largely because of the controversial villain of this season, Luke Parker. Parker was verbally torn apart by not only the men of his season but by Hannah Brown herself, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Never has there ever been a Men Tell All episode in which so many contestants have ganged up against one particular man. There seems to always be one contestant that the rest of the individuals in the house have a hard time getting along with. In the case of Parker during this season, all the other men saw his true colors well before Brown did. Parker caused drama and a lot of fighting and distraction in the house, yet still Brown kept him around. It wasn’t until the night of the fantasy suite dates that Parker made comments regarding Brown’s sexuality that so infuriated her she sent him home. He told her that if she found out that she slept with one of the remaining men, he would leave the show immediately.

At that point, Brown had already had an intimate moment with one of the remaining men. In a surge of rage, she proudly revealed this information to Parke before she sent him home.

During the Men Tell All episode, Parker had the opportunity to apologize to Brown for his hurtful words. Even after the other men condemned him for the way he shamed Brown, he didn’t appear to feel any remorse.

“If I could go back, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Parker said after being trashed on national television for over an hour.

His lack of remorse led to booing from the audience, eventually causing him to walk off stage completely.