Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram May Be Cloudy But Her Workout Routine Is Crystal Clear

Khloe Kardashian seems to have an obsession with clouds. Perhaps that’s because she lives in Los Angeles where the skies tend to be clear or maybe she just likes white, fluffy objects. Whatever the reason, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of clouds on Sunday, noting in the caption what day it was when the shot was snapped.

This was not the first time this celebrity has shared an Instagram image of this nature. Khloe also put up a cloudy photo in late May, reports The Inquisitr.

At that time, thousands upon thousands of the youngest Kardashian sisters’ more than 90 million followers guessed why the popular personality decided to show off the sky-filled shot, the source pointed out.

“….as if to make a sweeping statement about the lovely cloud photograph and all the comments it elicited, one optimistic Khloe Kardashian follower supplied a great reason for this post to exist. From @maxinegoddard comes this upbeat comment, ‘Every cloud has a silver lining.'”

While this is a pleasant way to explain what seemed like the unexplainable, the 35-year-old’s workout routine has been concretely described by a number of sources. For instance, on July 21, Cheap Sheet noted the particulars while calling Khloe “a beast in the gym.”

“Today, she’s in the best shape she’s ever been in, but it started with some major lifestyle changes. Now, she’s helping others feel their best with her show Revenge Body.”

So what are her rules?

First of all, while calling the place where she works out “her sanctuary,” this Kardashian sister puts forth her effort there six out of seven days every week, states Shape.

Generally, when this hard worker is in workout mode, she puts her focus on a specific part of her anatomy. One day she might work on her famous butt while another day her legs are what matter most.

In addition, she switches up her workouts by spending one full day strengthening her core and then she spends another full day devoting herself to cardio.

So what happens on the seventh day?

Typically, this high-profile fitness fanatic enjoys a warm bath. While soaking, she employs the benefits of a foam roller. She also does some yoga for a good stretch.

Meanwhile, it’s apparent that not only has Khloe kept up her rigorous workout routine, but she has pretty much created her concept of the perfect body.

Loading...

On an Instagram snap that was initially posted six weeks ago, but that is still grabbing comments, Khloe looked particularly stunning. As seen below, her killer curves were put on blast in the image that was taken against a peachy pink-colored background.

The reality star who hosts Revenge Body on E! was wearing a skintight bodysuit from her KoKo collection that was made of neoprene. The tantalizing pink outfit was strapless, allowing this Kardashian’s becoming cleavage to show. She also had on see-through stilettos, upping the sexy look. Her seductive stare had the same effect.

So, while Khloe Kardashian’s most recent Instagram image was cloudy, her workout routine and the amazing results she received as seen via one of her most beloved social media snaps proves that all is crystal clear in her world. This diva is divine.