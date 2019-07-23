NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Bradley Beal In A Three-Team Deal With Suns And Wizards, Per ‘Wiz Of Awes’

Should the Nuggets consider trading for Bradley Beal?

The crazy 2019 NBA offseason featured several superstars leaving their respective teams either via trade or free agency to chase for an NBA championship somewhere else. Though most of the big names on the free agency market have already found a new home, there are still plenty of blockbuster deals that could happen before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. As of now, one of the NBA superstars who’s expected to be traded next is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wizards recently revealed their plan to offer Beal a three-year, maximum contract extension. Unfortunately for the Wizards, Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, said that the All-Star shooting guard remains undecided whether he will sign the extension or not, heating up the rumors about his future in Washington.

“There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do,” Bartelstein said. “There are nothing but great feelings for Ted [Leonsis], Tommy [Shepherd] and Scott [Brooks]. They’ve treated Brad wonderfully.”

If Bradley Beal won’t sign the massive contract extension, it’s not guaranteed that he’ll be leaving Washington, as the Wizards made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading him this summer. However, the Wizards could be left with no choice but to find a partner if Beal demands a trade. If and when he becomes officially available on the trading block, one of the NBA teams who could express strong interest in acquiring Beal is the Denver Nuggets.

Bradley Beal latest All-Star to withdraw from Team USA for World Cup, staying for birth of son: https://t.co/t04VzcAekc — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 22, 2019

According to Matt Levin of Fansided‘s Wiz Of Awes, the Nuggets could acquire Beal by engaging in a three-team deal with the Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. In the proposed trade deal, the Nuggets will receive Beal, the Wizards will acquire Tyler Johnson, Michael Porter Jr., Malik Beasley, the Suns’ 2020 first-round pick, Denver’s 2022, 2024, and 2026 first-round picks, and the right to swap picks with Denver in 2023 and 2025, while the Suns will get Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, and Bol Bol. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

Levin believes that if the trade becomes a reality, it will benefit all the three teams involved, especially the Nuggets.

Loading...

“Denver is currently one of the best teams in the league and are already championship contenders. By adding Beal, Denver will compete with the Clippers as the league’s favorite to win it all.”

Bradley Beal would give the Nuggets an All-Star-caliber shooting guard and a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Last season, Beal averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals and shot 47.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets may have to give up lots of trade assets to bring Beal to Denver, but adding him to their roster will undeniably boost their chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship next season.