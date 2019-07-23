New ‘Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Goes To A Happier Place Before Likely Returning To Grim Reality Of The Apocalypse

Scott M. Gimple teases details on upcoming 'Walking Dead' spin-off series.

News is starting to emerge regarding the latest spin-off series associated with AMC’s The Walking Dead. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the show’s creator revealed more information about the upcoming zombie apocalypse series.

Scott M. Gimple, who was previously attached to The Walking Dead and is now showrunner for the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, opened up about the yet-unnamed new series set in the Walking Dead universe. The news came during the Q&A panel for Fear the Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con on the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, it was known that the new series will focus on two young female protagonists. It was also revealed that these protagonists are of the next generation — who have not known the world from before the apocalypse — indicating that the series might center on a much younger generation of survivors.

Gimple, who is also the chief content officer for AMC’s Walking Dead franchise, has now revealed that the new series will center around a pocket of survivors who have managed to weather the zombie apocalypse in relative security. As a result of this, they are not really prepared for what lies outside of their world.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe,” Gimple said at San Diego Comic-Con.

“The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Already, fans of The Walking Dead have seen this not only in the groups that have been met along the way but in the recent storylines showing the potential of more advanced societies surviving in the aftermath. Jadis’ group is the most obvious one in The Walking Dead while Isabelle’s group was recently touched on in Fear the Walking Dead.

While all of these groups have been battling it out in the current Walking Dead series, the new spinoff will delve into a more peaceful group. Although, as is the case in The Walking Dead universe, that safety may not last for much longer.

“These kids grew up in a place of comfort and security,” Gimple teased.

“But they leave everything on a dangerous quest and end up being pursued by adults on their own dangerous quest. We’ll see kids become heroes and some become villains.”

As yet, the latest Walking Dead season is set to premiere in 2020 on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead recently aired its Season 5 mid-season finale and is currently on hiatus. Season 10 of The Walking Dead will premiere on October 6.