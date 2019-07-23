Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Tiny Ombre Bikini On Greek Vacation

Former Victoria’s Secret bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio has been sharing sizzling shots of herself in tiny bikinis on a Greek adventure — and she added another sexy snap to her page today.

In the snap shared today, Ambrosio reclined on what appeared to be a luxurious rooftop pool and patio setup. A few days ago, she shared a gorgeous snap of herself in an ombre one-piece swimsuit, and today she opted for a sultry bikini that had a similar colorway. The bikini faded from pink to white to mint green, and the vibrant shades contrasted with Ambrosio’s tanned skin perfectly. She pulled her hair back in a messy bun for the shot, and accessorized with some simple necklaces and a pair of sunglasses.

The style of the suit was fairly simple, but it showcased Ambrosio’s curves to perfection. Ambrosio set up a pillow behind her back and leaned against an aged stone ledge that bordered the pool filled with crisp blue water. An expanse of blue sea is visible in the background, with boats dotting the water. Ambrosio has set up a luxe relaxation spot for herself, and in the picture followers can spot a book, a big bowl of cherries, a glass of wine, and some decor elements like a straw rug and decorative lanterns.

Ambrosio’s fans couldn’t get enough of the shot, which earned over 108,000 likes in just seven hours. Many of her followers just couldn’t seem to find the words to express their admiration of Ambrosio’s incredible physique, and simply left a string of emoji in the comments.

However, a few of her followers did find the right words to shower Ambrosio with compliments. One commented “so many pics like this one on Instagram, and then you post yours and kill them all,” suggesting that Ambrosio’s shot was far superior to other influencers who share similar bikini selfies.

Another added that she had a “perfect body” and one follower simply commented “stunning.”

Ambrosio is the founder of Gal Floripa, a swimsuit brand, and has donned quite a few looks for the brand.

The Brazilian bombshell and mom of two seems to be working on a campaign for the swimwear line in Greece, as she’s been posting countless selfies of herself in Gal Floripa suits, although she doesn’t always specify where the suits are from in the caption. Her fans are loving the sizzling shots, and the opportunity to see her physique on display day after day.