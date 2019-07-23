Sofia Richie Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Braless Spaghetti-Strap Blacks: ‘Today Was So Damn Hot’

Sofia Richie is heating up Instagram. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick may no longer be vacationing with Kylie Jenner in Turks and Caicos, but it looks like she’s kept the tan from her recent break. The 20-year-old updated her Instagram earlier today with a sun-kissed snap – the glowing skin was only the start of Sofia’s sizzling update, though.

Sofia’s update included three photos, all of which showed the model in what appears to be her home. Sofia was flaunting her famous body in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes – while the camera mostly cut off Sofia’s legs from view, it didn’t hide them completely. Sofia’s trim and fit waist were on show, although the photo was equally highighting Sofia’s sexy cleavage and toned arms via a spaghetti-strap top in blacks. Richie further appeared to be rocking a braless look.

Today seemed to be a simple affair from Sofia. While the model’s face and hair appeared to have been subject to a touch of glam, the candid expression seemed to present her in a straightforward way. The third picture even hinted at some motion.

A simple caption from Richie referenced the heatwave currently sweeping the U.S. The words semed to convey a slightly frustrated tone.

Sofia’s update didn’t go unnoticed. It had racked up over 41,000 likes within just 25 minutes of going live.

Richie has been making major headlines of late. While her modeling career and relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend aren’t anything novel, Richie’s rising status as an inner Kardashian-Jenner circle member appears to have intensified of late. This month saw the model join Kylie Jenner for her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The high-profile vacation doubling up as promotion for the 21-year-old’s 2019-launched beauty brand included plenty of social media updates – Sofia seemed solidified as part of Kylie’s squad.

Photos of Sofia with Kylie appeared on both girls’ social media accounts. The two were seen posing together in twinning black bikinis with matching Gucci hats. Sofia also joined Kylie for a beachfront horseback riding outing.

A sidekick to the world’s youngest billionaire she may be, but Sofia comes as a hard-hitter in her own right. The model has a collaboration with swimwear brand Frankie’s. Social media posts showing Sofia’s partnership with the brand have been steadily filling the model’s Instagram this month, although the merch has received some high-profile help – beady-eyed fans will have noticed that some of the swimwear donned by Kylie during her Turks and Caicos trip came tagged with Frankie’s name.

Today’s update seemed more about Sofia going solo, though. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.