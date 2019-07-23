Kara Del Toro’s Curves Barely Contained By Pink Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro has been flaunting her physique in a variety of revealing outfits on a trip to Mexico with the clothing brand Revolve. Del Toro has been sharing endless selfies in the scenic paradise, including one today that had fans drooling.

In the snap shared with her followers earlier today, Del Toro rocked a pink mini dress that could barely contain her ample curves. The top of the dress was an off-the-shoulder style, and her cleavage was nearly bursting from the ruffled sweetheart neckline. The sleeves were worn low on her upper arms for a look that had a super-sultry vibe.

The dress was also very short, and showcased much of Del Toro’s toned, tanned thighs. And, if that wasn’t enough, the form-fitting nature of the dress left little to the imagination. The satin fabric stretched across her hips and booty and hugged every curve. The front had a button detail, and Del Toro’s curves made it appear as though the dress was seconds from bursting open.

She kept her accessories simple for the look, adding just a pendant necklace and a pair of earrings to finish off the outfit. She kept her hair loose and wild, in tousled beachy waves.

Del Toro’s fans loved the shot, which received over 14,000 likes in just 5 hours. Makeup brand Kevyn Aucoin complimented Del Toro and called her “gorgeous!!!!!!!”

Another fan remarked, “you look absolutely amazing and stunning” while another said, “you look incredible girl!”

Before Del Toro jetted off to Mexico to spend a few days in the scenic setting with other models for the Revolve Summer event, she was in Miami for Miami Swim Week.

Del Toro, whose physique looks absolutely incredible in swimwear, walked the runway for several designers, including California brand Chloe Rose Swimwear.

Del Toro shared a video of her walk in the Chloe Rose show, in which she wore a pink swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The suit had straps that covered the NSFW parts of her upper body, but other than that, all her curves were on full display.

She also rocked the runway for the brand Poema Swim, where she wore a slightly softer, more feminine floral swimsuit that had a fan calling her a “golden goddess.”

Del Toro hasn’t indicated how much time she’ll be spending in Mexico, so fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page for sizzling updates.