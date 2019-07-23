Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Slamming Bikini Competitor Body In Tiny Gym Shorts Ahead Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Return

Mackenzie McKee has a lot to look forward to. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the 24-year-old has been confirmed for a return to Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie has mostly been updating her Instagram with fitness and family-centric snaps of late – today seemed to offer a bit of both to her fans.

Earlier today, Mackenzie updated her account. The mother-of-three posed for a fun selfie at a gym with one of her sons. Mackenzie was wowing in a pair of tiny pink-and-white shorts paired with a gray t-shirt. While the snap of this mother with her son clinging onto her exuded some light-hearted vibes from Mackenzie’s stuck-out tongue, the post itself included a few more serious mentions – McKee wrote about having her “tubes tied” alongside having a child who is “attached” to their mother. The overall feel from Mackenzie’s caption was upbeat, though. The star seemed pumped about life in general and her recent travels to New York City.

The update didn’t just showcase a mother-and-son bonding moment, though. Mackenzie’s super-fit body was on full show via the full-length photo. This hardcore fitness enthusiast takes her workouts seriously – as fans will know, Mackenzie is a bikini competitor. The mother-of-three spent much of June prepping for a fitness modeling bikini competition – pictures of Mackenzie in the red-and-white swimwear appeared on her social media shortly after the event she participated in.

When it comes to fitness, this girl is something else. Mackenzie’s ultra-built body boasts impressive muscles from her head to her feet. The star has washboard abs, rippling biceps, solid quads, and what appears to be some serious stamina. Fans will be familiar with the races that Mackenzie participates in – working out isn’t just an indoor deal for this mom.

An Instagram update from Mackenzie’s bikini competition at the end of June seemed to hint that she was upset by criticism, but it ended on an enthusiastic note.

“I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand,” she wrote.

Mackenzie’s workouts may seem straightforward on the outside, but they can be quite complex due to her health condition, as the Teen Mom star is a Type 1 diabetic. The challenges of keeping blood sugars stable are a harsh reality for this star. Regardless of the difficulties, though, Mackenzie keeps fighting.

Fans are likely excited to see this star return to the MTV franchise – Mackenzie initially appeared on Teen Mom 3.