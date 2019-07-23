Ashley Graham Flaunts Dangerous Curves On Yachting Adventure With Husband

Model Ashley Graham recently stunned fans with a sizzling triple Instagram update from her vacation on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. Many celebrities have been opting to visit the scenic location lately, and Graham made the most of her time there by embarking on a yachting adventure with her husband and friends.

In the first snap, Graham posed on the back of the boat and served up some major sexiness. She rocked a black swimsuit that was barely visible and topped it with a vibrant yellow semi-sheer swimsuit cover-up that gave followers a tantalizing peek at her curves. She amped up the look even more by extending a leg, flaunting one shapely leg in a slit that went all the way to her stomach. She finished the look with a simple pair of sunglasses and remained barefoot on the boat. The cover-up was a bold look that Graham pulled off with confidence.

Graham also shared a video where her black swimsuit was visible. Graham had an absolute blast singing and rapping alongside her husband Justin Ervin and a friend of hers who had donned a bold cheetah print bikini. The yacht was cruising over the blue water and Graham was all smiles as she jammed out to the song. The video showcased a fun side of Graham’s personality that doesn’t always have the chance to come out in still photos.

Graham finished off the triple update with a picture of herself and her husband in their swimwear and accessories. Graham rocked a simple black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves and displayed her ample cleavage. She added a bit of edginess and visual interest to the look by layering several gold necklaces. In the selfie, her husband posed next to her shirtless, rocking a gold chain as well. Though the duo was having an absolute blast in the short video, they opted for more serious expressions in the selfie they took together.

Graham’s followers absolutely loved the fun glimpse into her Italian adventures, and the photos received over 136,000 likes in just 6 hours.

One fan complimented Graham’s style and said, “I want that cover up dress when you done with it. Love you.”

Another one commented that Graham was “my forever goals” while a few others wished her a happy trip, or shared their own memories of adventures in Italy.

Graham seems to be enjoying the best of what Italy has to offer, and also recently posted a video of herself crunching into a big homemade cannoli and absolutely loving it.