‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Trailer Shows Adorable Banter Between ‘Best Friends’ Daryl Dixon And Carol

Daryl Dixon and Carol discuss being 'best friends' in the upcoming season of 'The Walking Dead.'

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) have always had a very special relationship in AMC’s The Walking Dead. A new trailer for Season 10 of the hit zombie apocalypse series hilariously delves into their relationship.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Many fans of The Walking Dead have been shipping Daryl and Carol — or Caryl — for some time now. The unlikely duo has survived countless storylines during their time on the show, as the two are among original characters who remain from Season 1.

While fans have wanted Daryl and Carol to hook up, the series has continued to keep the pair apart. Daryl has not had any substantial romantic relationships so far in The Walking Dead. However, Season 9 did suggest that romance was in the cards between Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff), a newly introduced deaf character.

Carol, on the other hand, has had several of them, the most recent being with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Unfortunately, this relationship did not work out, and Carol is single leading into Season 10 after breaking things off with Ezekiel in Season 9.

Now, the new trailer for the upcoming season of The Walking Dead shows Daryl and Carol having a moment together, according to Uproxx.

“Sorry if I didn’t want my best friend to spend the rest of her life on a boat,” Daryl says to Carol in the Season 10 trailer.

And that’s where the fun begins as Carol starts to rib Daryl about them being “best friends.”

“Best friend? What are you, 10?”

Carol then goes on to suggest they should have matching bracelets now and even offers to makes a set for them out of fishing twine she has one her person. After she suggests adding seashells to the bracelets, Daryl tells her to forget he ever said it.

Daryl then closes the clip by suggesting they “eat and not talk.”

While the banter is adorable between the pair that has been through so much together, fans are wondering if this will finally lead to romance between the pair in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Of course, viewers will just have to wait until October to find out more regarding Daryl and Carol’s relationship

You can view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below. Daryl and Carol’s scene occurs at the very end of the clip.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.