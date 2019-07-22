Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Tummy In Hot New Instagram Post & Fans Can’t Get Over Her Beauty

Can you say revenge body?

Ever since things went south between herself and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, Khloe has been showing the NBA star exactly what he has been missing out on. Over the past few weeks, the reality star has been flaunting her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits and her most recent series of photos has pulses racing. In the hot, new images that were shared with fans earlier today, Kardashian leaves little to the imagination as she shows off her incredible figure.

In the first photo in the deck, the mother of one shows off her incredibly trim figure in a pair of tight denim that hit below her belly button — showing plenty of skin for the camera. On top, the stunner rocks a tiny white tank top that she nearly busts out of, giving fans generous views of cleavage. The reality star wears her long, blonde locks up in a high ponytail along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

In the shot, KoKo poses against a gorgeous, white stone wall that is covered with green vines and white flowers. The next photo in the series shows Kardashian’s lower half, including a pair of insanely high heels that have clear fronts and are adorned with rhinestones. The last two images are more of Khloe’s top half, and she looks absolutely amazing. Since the post was shared just a few short hours ago, it’s already earned Khloe a lot of praise from fans with over 1 million likes in addition to 5,000-plus comments.

View this post on Instagram KoKo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 22, 2019 at 5:43am PDT

While some fans commented on the photo to let the 35-year-old know that she looks incredible, countless other chimed in to tell her that she’s their favorite sister. A few other fans simply commented with flame and heart emoji to signify the hotness of the snapshot.

“I love u so very much koko,’ one follower commented on the image.

“Queen Koko you make me Locoo. Good morning I hope you & Baby True Have an amazing day,” another gushed with a series of emoji.

“Omg soooo pretty True is lucky to get to see your beauty everyday,” another gushed.

Last year, the mother of one opened up about her post-baby workout routine to People. In the interview, Kardashian shared that she couldn’t wait to get back into the swing of things after giving both.

“After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind.”

Obviously, her hard work has paid off big time.