Where Does ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Stand With Longtime Friend Mohamed Hadid Today?

The two had a falling out years ago.

Lisa Vanderpump and longtime friend Mohamed Hadid had a falling out years ago after Vanderpump seemingly suggested on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that his children, Bella and Anwar Hadid, weren’t really suffering from Lyme disease. These days, however, things between them appear to be just fine.

Years after their falling out, Vanderpump and Hadid were seen back together as they celebrated her husband, Ken Todd’s birthday over the weekend in Los Angeles. During the party, Hadid shared a couple of special photos and videos of the group on his Instagram page.

“Happy birthday Ken Most lovely human with loveliest wife @lisavanderpump,” Hadid wrote in the caption of a photo of Todd blowing out his birthday candles.

Also with Hadid’s post, Todd was seen feeing his pup Giggy some cake in a sweet video.

A couple of hours after his initial post was shared, Hadid returned to Instagram, where he told his fans and followers he had a great time connecting with Vanderpump at her husband’s birthday celebration. In the caption of his photo of the two of them, Hadid said Vanderpump was his best friend and applauded her talent.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Hadid has been featured on a couple of seasons of the show and was previously married to Yolanda Hadid, who appeared on the show in a full-time role from Season 3 to Season 6.

In 2016, after Vanderpump said on camera that Yolanda was the only member of Hadid’s family who was suffering from Lyme disease, an insider told E! News that she regretted “even acknowledging” the subject on the show. On her blog, Vanderpump addressed the controversy herself.

According to Vanderpump, her comment about the children being in good health was made because, to her knowledge, there had never been any mention of otherwise. As she explained, she saw the kids thriving and had no reason to think anything was wrong with either of them.

“Mohamed had always said they were fine, but that is their prerogative as parents, whatever medical issues or information they choose to divulge,” Vanderpump explained.

“I obviously interpreted that as they were not infected by this insidious disease, and as it is not contagious, I understood them to be healthy,” she continued. “I love and adore all three of them, for sure. I regret even acknowledging the subject, but we live and we learn.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.