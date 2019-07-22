Shay Mitchell Says She’s More Confident In A Bikini Now That She’s Pregnant

While she looks good in just about everything that she wears, actress Shay Mitchell says that she’s more confident than ever now that she’s expecting. This past weekend, the Pretty Little Liars star was at a beach-party launch event for her collection Shaycation x REVOLVE. The bash took place in Cuixmala, Mexico and during her time there, Mitchell talked with People about her pregnancy and how it’s making her a lot more confident — especially in a bikini.

“To be honest, more than in my entire life, being in a bikini at this point [in my pregnancy] makes me feel more confident than I ever was before,” she shared.

“I don’t really have to suck it in. I can’t suck it in. So you get what you get.”

The 32-year-old also chatted about her pregnancy fashion sense, noting that her style has not changed since she got pregnant and the collection was actually collaborated on before she had a bun in the oven. But, Shay did confess that she has had to splurge and buy some maternity pants since her regular ones don’t fit her. The black-haired beauty also noted that she can make some of her other, baggy clothing work even though it’s not maternity.

Now, Mitchell’s next task is getting together her daughter’s wardrobe. So far, the mom-to-be says that she and boyfriend Matte Babel have only purchased three outfits for the baby on the way but she isn’t too worried because she knows the little girl will eventually “have a great wardrobe.” The little one will even use Shay’s stylist, Monica Rose, to help with her teeny, tiny wardrobe.

“I will go ham when I meet her. Monica will style her. It’ll be amazing, She dished. “It’ll be fun twinning the whole time until she can tell me no.”

As The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Mitchell shocked her fans by announcing that she at boyfriend Matte had a little one on the way. In a NSFW shot shared on her Instagram account, Shay poses totally topless while exposing her growing baby bump to the world. The surprising post earned the actress plenty of attention from her legion of fans with over 4 million likes and 142,000-plus comments.

Additionally, Mitchell shared the great news on her YouTube channel, in the video titled, “Guess Who’s Preggers.” In the short video, Shay explained to fans why she waited so long to reveal that she was pregnant while also giving them a behind-the-scenes look at her maternity photo shoot. Later, the 32-year-old revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage back in 2018.