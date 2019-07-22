‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Trailer Hints At A New Romance For Michonne And Ezekiel

A new trailer released for Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' shows Michonne and Ezekiel kissing.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead and speculates on Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead was a tough one for Michonne (Danai Gurira) with the loss of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Another character who appeared to have it all but then lost it was King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). However, a new trailer for Season 10, which will premiere in October, shows a potential new romance between the pair.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Danai Gurira has already confirmed her departure from The Walking Dead in Season 10. However, she will still be involved with substantial storylines in the upcoming season prior to her departure.

“We’re hoping to treat fans to a lot of very cool, meaty stories for Michonne, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said after the show’s Q&A panel at San Diego Comic-Con on the weekend.

“We have seen her character go through an evolution this year. We want to continue having her reflect on the ways to handle leadership in this world. What legacy is she going to leave behind for the other leaders and for her family?”

"I can confirm this will be my final season as Michonne on the show." – @DanaiGurira #TWD #SDCC pic.twitter.com/gTm6qhojEg — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 19, 2019

Part of Michonne’s final season will also include romance, according to the new trailer for The Walking Dead. During the trailer, which runs at a hefty four minutes, Michonne speaks out about her previous loss.

“Somehow, it’s harder the second time around,” Michonne says in the Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead.

“Especially when you get used to having someone there, a partner in crime.”

Michonne and Ezekiel are then shown in the new clip as they embrace.

As yet, it is unclear just how close a bond is formed between the leaders. And, considering that Michonne is set to depart at some point in Season 10, it appears that things might end badly for the pair. Considering Gurira is leaving the show, the potential is there that Michonne will die in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead. If this is the case, it means that Ezekiel likely has yet another rough season ahead of him.

Loading...

Of course, viewers will just have to wait until October and tune into the tenth season to find out the fate of Michonne and Ezekiel’s burgeoning romance in The Walking Dead.

You can view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.