Amber Portwood Sparks Tragic Comments: Domestic Battery Arrest Sees Fans Detail Mental Instabilities

Fans appear concerned for Amber Portwood. The Teen Mom OG star made major headlines earlier this month for an arrest centering around allegations of assault – Amber was alleged to have attacked boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete while he was holding the couple’s baby.

With fresh news that Amber and Andrew may have been considering marriage prior to the alleged incident, fans are continuing to discuss this 29-year-old, her boyfriend, and her status as a mother. Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported on the rumored marriage talks, but sadly, comments left by the newspaper’s readers seemed more centered around Amber’s mental health than the details of her potential relationship plans.

Amber suffers from both bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. Her mental health struggles have been publicly documented both on the MTV series and by Portwood herself on social media. The topic very much seemed to be dominating the somewhat tragic comments left by the Daily Mail‘s readers.

The most upvoted comment came from a fan who seemed truly saddened.

“I’m afraid to admit this but I’ve watched Amber since season 1 and this girl needs serious professional help and I mean that. I hope the show will look after this for her since they have been documenting her breakdown since the 1st episode. It’s very sad”

“She’s mentally unstable, Andrew needs to take the baby and make him be the full time parent. It’s time for MTV to pull the plug on this show. These people are women and not teens [anymore]…” another user wrote.

References to Amber being on a “slippery slippery slope” were also made, although this particular comment appeared to be painting the star as self-sabotaging.

Many comments mentioned Glennon. The 35-year-old is generally popular on Teen Mom OG, with many fans feeling that Portwood has benefited from her relationship with her boyfriend and baby daddy. As the Daily Mail reports, Glennon is seeking full custody of the 1-year-old baby the couple shares, following the alleged incident.

“It’s always about her and that will not change. My advice to Andrew,, get out while you can!” one user wrote.

Remarks were also made about how the couple interacts on Teen Mom OG. One user suggested that Glennon has gained a lot of weight since co-habiting with Portwood. Another alleged that Amber’s treatment of her boyfriend lacks respect. By and large, though, the comments appeared to outline the various ways in which fans feel that Amber is mentally unstable.

