Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Cleavage-Baring Corset Top In Latest Instagram Post

Tammy Hembrow’s Instagram feed is filled with variety, from barely-there bikini photos to more modest, stylish outfits to family photographs. The 25-year-old model’s latest post showed off an outfit that was a bit more on the risque side of things. On Monday, Hembrow took to the social media site to share a mirror selfie as she posed in a tight, revealing corset top.

The post on Hembrow’s Instagram feed showed the mother-of-two sitting on her knees with her phone raised above her head. She wore a tight-fitting white corseted crop top that featured small ruffled sleeves on her arms. The top sat extremely low on her chest, revealing a fair amount of her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the top cut off just above Hembrow’s belly button, showing off her flat midsection. She paired the top with matching white high-waisted panties that put her curvy thighs on full display.

The young mother’s blonde hair was pulled back into two buns on either side of her head with strands neatly framing her face. With a face full of makeup, Hembrow playfully peered up at the camera above her.

The post garnered over 101,000 likes in an hour. In the comments, fans praised Hembrow for her amazing physique.

“I love you Tammy my inspo for life,” one fan wrote with heart emoji.

“I’ll travel around world in a horse, boat just to meet you in person,” another dedicated follower said.

A third fan told Hembrow that they loved her tattoos, which elicited a “thank you” response from the model herself. Many others let several emoji do the talking in the comments section.

Last week, Hembrow toyed around with a completely different hair color. The model shared a photo of herself rocking a bright blue wig as she posed in a white mesh dress that perfectly hugged her curves. Underneath, the model wore nothing but a white thong that showed off her toned booty. Fans loved that post just as much, as it garnered over 344,000 likes. Hembrow’s followers took to the comments to say that they loved her hair experiment.

“[Y]ou’re going to make me dye my hair back blue,” one fan said, while another called Hembrow a “mermaid shawty.”

Many others told Hembrow how much they love her as a person and as a fashion inspiration.

“You are flawless in every way wow you can pull off any look. My inspiration,” another follower told the model.