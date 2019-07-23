Anthony Weiner Spotted Moving Back In With Huma Abedin After Time In Halfway House

Anthony Weiner was spotted moving his things back into the home where his wife, Huma Abedin, lives with their 7-year-old son, Jordan in lower Manhattan.

The Daily Mail took photos of Weiner, 54, with rolling carts of clothing and boxes, moving garment bags, an ice hockey stick, and more into the home he previously shared with Abedin. It’s unclear where Weiner has been living since being released from prison and his halfway house, but on Monday, he was seen in a tank top and shorts making several trips in and out of the apartment where Abedin moved when the former politician went to prison for illicit sexual contact with a minor.

Hillary Clinton aide Abedin filed for divorce on the day that Weiner entered his guilty plea for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, but withdrew her request in January, saying that the couple planned to work out the matter privately.

It’s not clear where Weiner has stayed since leaving his Bronx halfway house in May, or if he and Abedin are back together, but he has reportedly been seen out and about with a young brunette over the last few weeks.

After leaving the halfway house in May, Weiner had shared publicly that he hoped to get back to his family and make up for lost time.

Weiner stated that he hoped to turn his life around.

“I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service, and I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.”

Anthony Weiner, who had previously served as a New York congressman, must remain a registered sex offender for the next 20 years. Since his release from prison, Weiner has been talking about a book deal and seeking investors for a marijuana dispensary business.

A source told the Daily Mail that they overheard Weiner advising a friend about approaching investors.

“Weiner was advising the other man on how to approach investors and said, ‘Tell them you have this great venture and then be like, I know the perfect guy.’ Weiner appeared to be referring to himself and explaining how to get other money on board but conceal his involvement.”

The source revealed that Weiner told the other man that the “sexual stuff shouldn’t matter.”

By the “sexual stuff,” Weiner likely meant his behavior with female minors, as well as women other than his wife, per The Inquisitr. Weiner has shared with friends that he would like to put the chapter behind him and get Abedin back.