‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Offended The ‘Other Moms’ At Daughter’s School With Lollipop Costume

Bethenny Frankel first wore the controversial costume on her short-lived talk show.

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about sparking some controversy at her daughter Bryn Casey Hoppy’s Big Apple elementary school.

According to a July 22 report from The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of New York City star caused a stir when she celebrated National Lollipop Day on June 20 by sharing a photo of herself all dolled up in a lollipop costume that she had initially worn in 2013 during an episode of her short-lived talk show, Bethenny.

After sharing a photo of herself in the costume online, Frankel explained that the outfit was worn on her talk show’s Halloween episode years ago and immediately got the attention of her young daughter. In fact, because Bryn enjoyed the costume so much, Frankel actually made her a matching outfit to go trick or treating in. Then, because she was often forced to go directly from her show to pick up her daughter, she once showed up to her school in the racy outfit.

“I surprised her at pre school with this crazy outfit on. So, picture me showing up to Montessori looking like this,” Frankel shared with her online audience.

“Needless to say, it caused a bit of a stir and I was called to the principal’s office the next week,” she continued. “It was worth it because she and all of her friends LOVED it.”

As for the reaction of the “other moms,” Frankel said she wasn’t so sure they approved.

Bethenny Frankel enjoys her Halloween Show, ‘Bethenny in Candy Land’ with a completely edible set at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 28, 2013. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Frankel has never been hesitant to share her figure and when it came to her 2013 Halloween costume, she proudly showcased her curves with tons of bright colors, several lollipops, and candy straps. Meanwhile, the rest of her set was filled with edible treats.

Loading...

Frankel shares 9-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy., who she married in 2010. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, the couple tied the knot during Frankel’s early years on the show and went on to star in their own spinoff series. Then, after just under three years of marriage, the couple parted ways and embarked on a messy custody battle over their daughter that lasted longer than the length of their marriage.

Despite splitting in early 2013, Frankel and Hoppy weren’t actually officially divorced until 2016.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.