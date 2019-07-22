Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Open Cardigan & Dangerously Short Skirt On Instagram

Elsa Hosk’s line of work seems to include some play time as well. The Victoria’s Secret Angel is currently in Mexico alongside fellow models for photo shoots with Revolve. However, as her latest Instagram snap indicated, the trip doubles as a nice vacation. On Monday, Hosk took to the social media site to share a few photos of herself rocking a skimpy, yet chic and summery outfit.

The post on Hosk’s Instagram feed featured four images in an outdoor setting. For the photoshoot, the 30-year-old Swedish star wore a long white plush cardigan that covered her arms and clasped only with one hook at the chest. While this seemed modest enough, Hosk added a bit of sex appeal by wearing absolutely nothing underneath. Her cleavage came dangerously close to being exposed as she moved around for the photos.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, Hosk wore a high-waisted white and red patterned skirt that put her toned abs on full display. The skirt hugged her hips and featured a small leg slit that exposed even more of her long, lean legs.

Hosk accessorized the look with a small pink handbag on her shoulder, black sunglasses, and black platform sandals. Her blonde locks fell down her shoulders in neat waves. In one photo, Hosk walked down a path lined with palm trees and smiled off-camera. In another, she pulled the ends of the cardigan behind her, daring the clasp to pop open as she looked into the distance. Finally, a third photo showed Hosk in a squatted position to show off the length of her legs.

The post garnered over 106,000 likes in four hours. In the comments, fans gushed over Hosk’s stylish look.

“Such an amazing outfit babe! Love it,” one fan wrote with a lightning bolt and a heart.

“OMG…. her body’s unbelivable [sic],” another said.

Loading...

A third fan told Hosk that she was “inspo af,” while countless others just let emoji do the talking.

The casual — yet flirty — outfit in her latest post followed a few more revealing beach snaps. On Sunday, the model shared two more posts — each containing three photos — that showed her in a skimpy black one-piece swimsuit. The suit featured black straps that criss-crossed down Hosk’s back and tied at the bottom. Hosk shared a variety of different poses, including some on her knees to show off her toned booty and legs. The two posts each gained over 200,000 likes.